Olofsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Olofsson ended a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. He had just three assists during his slump. Olofsson is seeing time on the third line and second power-play unit, and while he can succeed there, it may be in bursts rather than consistent production. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances. Without steady offense, he offers little to help fantasy managers.