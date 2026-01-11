Olofsson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

After scoring the Avs' second goal late in the first period, the veteran winger helped set up Ilya Solovyov for his first career NHL tally midway through the second. Olofsson snapped an 11-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's managed eight goals and 21 points in 44 contests while mainly skating in a middle-six role.