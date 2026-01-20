Olofsson scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the second period as the Avs took the lead for good. Olofsson has two multi-point performances in the last four games, but those are the only times he's gotten onto the scoresheet since Dec. 13, and Monday's helper was his first power-play point since Nov. 9. On the season, the veteran winger has nine goals and 23 points in 47 contests.