Avalanche's Victor Olofsson: Two points including winner Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olofsson scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Both points came in the second period as the Avs took the lead for good. Olofsson has two multi-point performances in the last four games, but those are the only times he's gotten onto the scoresheet since Dec. 13, and Monday's helper was his first power-play point since Nov. 9. On the season, the veteran winger has nine goals and 23 points in 47 contests.
