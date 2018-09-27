Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Absent from practice
Kamenev missed Thursday's practice session due to a lower-body issue, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
While Kamenev's injury is not considered serious, any absence at this point could impact his ability to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The center has just five games of NHL experience and is still looking for his first point, despite having logged 144 games in the AHL in which he tallied 104 points.
