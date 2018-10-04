Kamanev (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and subsequently reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

The AHL's Eagles are the newly minted affiliate of the Avalanche, and the close proximity between the two rinks will provide the big club with the luxury of more easily shuffling AHL-eligible players to the minors when necessary. Kamenev was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 draft by Nashville before the Avs acquired him in a three-team deal in November of 2017.