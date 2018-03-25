Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Bumped down a level
Kamenev was sent down to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, per the official TSN transaction list.
Since being acquired from Nashville as a moving piece in the Matt Duchene trade, Kamenev's only played in three games in the NHL, and wasn't able to log a point. The 21-yeare-old has been able to find tremendous success in the minors throughout the last two seasons though, scoring 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 77 games, and although he might not get another look at the top level in 2017-18, he should have a good opportunity to make Colorado's roster in camp.
