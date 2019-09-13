Play

Kamenev (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice.

Kamenev missed 59 games last campaign due to a shoulder injury, but he's now back to 100 percent and ready to take the next step in his development after notching five points in 23 contests as a rookie. The 23-year-old center will be competing for a spot in the Avalanche's bottom six during training camp.

