Kamenev has an assist and a plus-1 rating with one shot on goal in his last two games since returning to the lineup.

The 23-year-old went almost a month between games, as he was a healthy scratch for 11 straight contests. Despite playing fairly well lately, though, Kamenev still doesn't have a regular spot in the lineup. Kamenev posted an assist on Jan. 4 versus the Devils and then sat out the next two games before playing again Friday against the Penguins. Kamenev has one goal and five points with a plus-2 rating in 19 games this season.