Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Cracking lineup again
Kamenev has an assist and a plus-1 rating with one shot on goal in his last two games since returning to the lineup.
The 23-year-old went almost a month between games, as he was a healthy scratch for 11 straight contests. Despite playing fairly well lately, though, Kamenev still doesn't have a regular spot in the lineup. Kamenev posted an assist on Jan. 4 versus the Devils and then sat out the next two games before playing again Friday against the Penguins. Kamenev has one goal and five points with a plus-2 rating in 19 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: On seven-game scoreless streak•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Will play Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Not expected to play•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Has four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.