Kamenev scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The Russian forward struck in the second period for the last Avalanche goal in the game. Kamenev's tally became the game-winner after the Flames attempted a comeback. Kamenev has four points and eight shots on goal through 10 games. He's in the lineup as the Avalanche have five injured forwards, but he's making a good case to stay in once the team gets healthy despite averaging only 9:20 per game.