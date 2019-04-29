Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Ditches non-contact sweater
Kamenev (shoulder) took part in an optional skate Monday sporting a regular jersey, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.
It's still a few steps away from returning to action, but at least Kamenev is making strides in his recovery. Full participation at a well attended practice will be the next step for the center, who has been sidelined since Dec. 8. Even once cleared to play, there is no guarantee Kamenev will slot back into the lineup and may have to settled for watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
