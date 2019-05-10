Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Ends season on IR
Kamenev (shoulder) ended the 2018-19 campaign on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Kamenev was deemed fit to play ahead of Game 3 against San Jose, so although he's technically still listed on injured reserve, he'll be ready to rock for next campaign's training camp. The 22-year-old forward finished the season with a modest two goals and five points in 23 appearances with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Remains out of lineup•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Takes twirl Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Needs shoulder surgery•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: First multi-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...