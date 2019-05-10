Kamenev (shoulder) ended the 2018-19 campaign on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Kamenev was deemed fit to play ahead of Game 3 against San Jose, so although he's technically still listed on injured reserve, he'll be ready to rock for next campaign's training camp. The 22-year-old forward finished the season with a modest two goals and five points in 23 appearances with the Avalanche.