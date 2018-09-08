Kamenev, who was held out of the 2018 postseason, is looking forward to a fresh start with the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Kamenev reportedly is working on getting a handle of the English language. Last season, that was a major challenge for the Russian, as he had largely been unable to understand what coaches and teammates were telling him. Kamenev is not fluent in English at this point, but he said, "Now I feel a lot better. I can speak with the guys." The Predators traded the 2014 second-round (42nd overall) draft pick to the Avalanche in a three-team blockbuster that included Matt Duchene and Kyle Turris moving to Ottawa and Nashville, respectively, but Kamenev broke his forearm last November and only appeared in three games at the top level. Now healthy, he'll look to stand out in training camp in hopes of cracking the Opening Night roster with Colorado.