Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: First multi-point game
Kamenev scored a power-play goal and tallied an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.
The Russian rookie has two goals and five points in 16 games this season. His bottom-six role limits his potential for now, but Kamenev will have more value in dynasty formats.
