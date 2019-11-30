Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Has four points
Kamenev has one goal and four points with a plus-2 rating and 14 shots on net in 13 games this season.
The 23-year-old doesn't consistently contribute in any statistical category, but he does already have solid scoring numbers with a 7.1 shooting percentage. Kamenev had two goals and five points with a 9.1 shooting percentage in 23 games last season, so he only needs one more goal in the next 10 games to match his scoring totals from 2018-19. He's also winning about 50 percent of his faceoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Deposits eventual game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Still looking for first point•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Waiting to make 2019-20 debut•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Cleared for camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.