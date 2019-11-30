Kamenev has one goal and four points with a plus-2 rating and 14 shots on net in 13 games this season.

The 23-year-old doesn't consistently contribute in any statistical category, but he does already have solid scoring numbers with a 7.1 shooting percentage. Kamenev had two goals and five points with a 9.1 shooting percentage in 23 games last season, so he only needs one more goal in the next 10 games to match his scoring totals from 2018-19. He's also winning about 50 percent of his faceoffs.