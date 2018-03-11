Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Heads to AHL for conditioning
Kamenev (forearm) was sent to AHL San Antonio on Sunday for a conditioning stint.
Kamenev has spent the season playing for ECHL Cincinnati, suiting up for 57 games and recording two goals and 18 assists. He hasn't played a NHL game since Nov. 16, though, so they Avalanche apparently want him to get some action with a tougher minor-league affiliate before he slots back in with the big club.
