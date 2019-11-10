Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Helpers in three straight games
Kamenev registered a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kamenev set up Samuel Girard's goal in the first period. The Russian forward now has assists in three consecutive games for his only three points of the year. Kamenev has a very limited role with the Avalanche, so this recent point streak isn't likely to last much longer.
