Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Lands on IR
Kamenev (shoulder) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Kamenev is set to be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing should surgery, so this move was expected. Colorado has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for the Russian pivot's recovery, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's forced to miss the rest of the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Needs shoulder surgery•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: First multi-point game•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Assigned to AHL Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...