Kamenev was limited during training camp due to an appendectomy in May, which resulted in him being cut from the playoff roster, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Kamenev ended the season on a 28-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 19 versus Calgary. The Russian center exclusion from the playoff roster could be a sign of things to come, as he will need a new contract this offseason, though as an RFA he won't have too many options if the team doesn't let him walk.