Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Makes unremarkable return
Kamenev finished with a minus-1 rating and failed to put a shot on goal in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Sunday marked Kamenev's first time in the lineup since breaking his arm Nov. 16, having missed 51 games due to the injury. The 21-year-old Kamenev is currently filling a fourth-line role for the Avs, but he's a highly-regarded offensive prospect who's already scored 104 points in 144 AHL contests and could assume an enhanced role down the stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Playing against Detroit•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Missing next two games•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Overcomes injury, set for conditioning stint•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Skates with team, still not ready•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Practices with AHL club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...