Kamenev finished with a minus-1 rating and failed to put a shot on goal in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Sunday marked Kamenev's first time in the lineup since breaking his arm Nov. 16, having missed 51 games due to the injury. The 21-year-old Kamenev is currently filling a fourth-line role for the Avs, but he's a highly-regarded offensive prospect who's already scored 104 points in 144 AHL contests and could assume an enhanced role down the stretch.