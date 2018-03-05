Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Missing next two games
Kamenev (forearm) has been cleared and will travel on the team's upcoming road trip, though he won't play in either game, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Contrary to previous reports, Kamenev will remain with the team, rather than beginning a conditioning stint with AHL San Antonio. The 2014 second-round pick played just a single game with the Avs before sustaining the injury, which will now have forced him to miss at least 50 games. Expect Kamenev to continue practicing with the team during the road trip as he prepares for a return to the lineup.
