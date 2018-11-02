Kamenev scored a goal on his lone shot of the game during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

It was a big moment for Kamenev as it marked the first time in 13 career NHL games that he found the back of the net. The goal was a shorthanded tally as the Russian opened the scoring in the 11 goal thriller. Expect Kamenev to remain in a supporting role despite notching a point on Thursday.