Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Nets first NHL goal
Kamenev scored a goal on his lone shot of the game during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.
It was a big moment for Kamenev as it marked the first time in 13 career NHL games that he found the back of the net. The goal was a shorthanded tally as the Russian opened the scoring in the 11 goal thriller. Expect Kamenev to remain in a supporting role despite notching a point on Thursday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Assigned to AHL Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Absent from practice•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Excited for clean slate in Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Bumped down a level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.