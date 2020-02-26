Kamenev has one assist and a plus-1 rating in the last seven games.

The 23-year-old has been receiving regular playing time again since Feb. 11, but it hasn't resulted in a lot of production. Kamenev hasn't scored a goal in his last 20 games and is averaging just under a shot on net per contest during that stretch. Kamenev is much more useful to owners in keeper formats because he's a young player still developing, but it's going to be hard counting on any consistent production from him down the stretch this season. He has one goal and seven points in 30 games during 2019-20.