Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: On seven-game scoreless streak
Kamenev has zero points with nine shots on net in the last seven games.
While that isn't an impressive shot total, the 23-year-old has actually increased his shot output since his start to the season. In his first 10 games, he scored a goal but had just eight shots on net. He also has a minus-2 rating and two PIM in the last seven contests. Overall, Kamenev has one goal and four points with a plus-1 rating and 17 shots in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Will play Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Not expected to play•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Has four points•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Deposits eventual game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.