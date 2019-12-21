Kamenev has zero points with nine shots on net in the last seven games.

While that isn't an impressive shot total, the 23-year-old has actually increased his shot output since his start to the season. In his first 10 games, he scored a goal but had just eight shots on net. He also has a minus-2 rating and two PIM in the last seven contests. Overall, Kamenev has one goal and four points with a plus-1 rating and 17 shots in 17 games this season.