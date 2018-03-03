Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Overcomes injury, set for conditioning stint
Kamenev (forearm) has received medical clearance to return, but he's still expected to require conditioning in the minors with AHL San Antonio, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post
The rookie center, whom the Predators originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, would end up getting hurt in the first game of the season, and he's been out ever since. Therefore, it's no surprise that he's being considered for a conditioning assignment. Given his high draft stock, it will be worth keeping an eye on Kamenev once he's back from the AHL
