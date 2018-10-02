Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Placed on injured reserve
Kamenev (lower body) will start the 2018-19 campaign on injured reserve, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Kamenev appeared in just three games for the Avs last season, instead spending the bulk of the year watching from the press box. In total, between the AHL and NHL, the center logged a mere 20 games in 2017-18, which certainly won't help is long-term development. Once cleared to return, the Russian could find himself in a similar situation and has not guarantee of a spot in the lineup. By using a retroactive designation, Kamenev could still slot into the lineup against Minnesota on Thursday -- although that seems highly unlikely and fantasy owners should expect him to miss some time.
