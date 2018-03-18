Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Playing against Detroit
Kamenev is back with the Avalanche and will play against the Red Wings on Sunday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
This is only Kamenev's second game with the Avalanche this season. The 21-year-old has spent most of the season in the ECHL before heading to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint after he suffered a forearm injury. He's considered one of Colorado's best prospects, so it will be interesting to see how he is deployed.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Missing next two games•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Overcomes injury, set for conditioning stint•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Skates with team, still not ready•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Practices with AHL club•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Suffers broken arm Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...