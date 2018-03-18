Kamenev is back with the Avalanche and will play against the Red Wings on Sunday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

This is only Kamenev's second game with the Avalanche this season. The 21-year-old has spent most of the season in the ECHL before heading to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint after he suffered a forearm injury. He's considered one of Colorado's best prospects, so it will be interesting to see how he is deployed.