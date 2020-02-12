Kamenev posted two shots and a hit in his return to the lineup in a 3-0 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.

In the prior five games, Kamenev sat as a healthy scratch. While he didn't score, it was his second game since Jan. 1 with multiple shots on goal. Kamenev has a goal and six points with a plus-2 rating and 24 shots in 24 games this season.