Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Posts two shots
Kamenev posted two shots and a hit in his return to the lineup in a 3-0 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.
In the prior five games, Kamenev sat as a healthy scratch. While he didn't score, it was his second game since Jan. 1 with multiple shots on goal. Kamenev has a goal and six points with a plus-2 rating and 24 shots in 24 games this season.
