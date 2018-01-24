Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Practices with AHL club
Kamenev (forearm) skated and took shots during practice with the AHL Rampage on Tuesday, official broadcast operations manager Dan Weiss reports.
The 21-year-old center broke his forearm Nov. 16 in a game against the Capitals, so it's encouraging to see him return to the ice. It's likely Kamenev requires an AHL conditioning stint before having a chance to return to the Avalanche. Additionally, considering Colorado's improved play, it might also be tougher to crack the lineup than it was in November. This remains a wait-and-see situation outside of deep keeper/dynasty settings.
