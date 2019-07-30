Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Re-signs with Colorado
Kamenev (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Kamenev appeared in 23 games with the big club before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last campaign, notching two goals and five points while averaging 9:02 of ice time over that span. Colorado added some depth up front this offseason, so Kamenev may be hard pressed to secure a permanent spot in the team's bottom six out of training camp. It's possible that the 22-year-old Russian will have marginal fantasy value in deeper leagues in 2019-20, but there's no reason for owners to have him on their radars during drafts this season.
