Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Recalled from minors
Kamenev was promoted from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Kamenev's call-up could be an indication of a potential injury ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, although nothing has been announced by the team. In five career NHL games, the center has failed to secure a point. If he does suit up versus the Blue Jackets, the Russian will likely take on a bottom-six role and could be moved to the wing depending on who is hurt.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Assigned to AHL Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Absent from practice•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Excited for clean slate in Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Bumped down a level•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Makes unremarkable return•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...