Kamenev was promoted from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Kamenev's call-up could be an indication of a potential injury ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, although nothing has been announced by the team. In five career NHL games, the center has failed to secure a point. If he does suit up versus the Blue Jackets, the Russian will likely take on a bottom-six role and could be moved to the wing depending on who is hurt.

More News
Our Latest Stories