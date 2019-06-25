Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Receives QO from Avalanche
Kamenev was qualified by Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Kamenev only managed five points in 23 appearances with the Avalanche in 2018-19, ending the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Acquired in 2017, as part of a three-team deal involving the Senators and Predators, Kamenev has yet to find his feet at the NHL level, but at just 22 years of age, time remains on the youngster's side, regardless of what jersey he is sporting next season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Ends season on IR•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Remains out of lineup•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Takes twirl Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Needs shoulder surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...