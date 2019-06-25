Kamenev was qualified by Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Kamenev only managed five points in 23 appearances with the Avalanche in 2018-19, ending the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Acquired in 2017, as part of a three-team deal involving the Senators and Predators, Kamenev has yet to find his feet at the NHL level, but at just 22 years of age, time remains on the youngster's side, regardless of what jersey he is sporting next season.