Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Remains out of lineup
Kamenev (shoulder) is available to play, but will not suit up against the Sharks on Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Technically, Kamenev is still listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site, but the fact that he is considered healthy by the team means he could be activated at any point. Even if the club does remove him from IR, he is unlikely to break into the lineup over Matt Calvert (upper body) or Sven Andrighetto.
