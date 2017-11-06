Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Shipped off to Colorado
Kamenev was dealt from Nashville to Colorado on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kamenev jumped off to a fast start to the 2017-18 season in the AHL, notching eight points in his first nine games with the Admirals. The 21-year-old is a strong two-way center and just needs to improve his offensive consistency; he can be recalled to the parent club at any time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...