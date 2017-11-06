Kamenev was dealt from Nashville to Colorado on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kamenev jumped off to a fast start to the 2017-18 season in the AHL, notching eight points in his first nine games with the Admirals. The 21-year-old is a strong two-way center and just needs to improve his offensive consistency; he can be recalled to the parent club at any time.