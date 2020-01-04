Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Sitting as healthy scratch
Kamenev has been a healthy scratch in 11 straight games for the Avalanche.
The 23-year-old hasn't played in nearly a month. Before the benching, he went seven straight games without a point. Kamenev has one goal and four points with a plus-1 rating and 17 shots on net in 17 games this season.
