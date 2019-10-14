Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Sitting in press box
Kamenev hasn't appeared in a regular season NHL game yet in 2019-20.
The 23-year-old has been a health scratch in each of Colorado's first four games. He's a very talented young player, so probably worth stashing in dynasty formats, but injuries have stunted his development, and now it might take an injury to an Avalanche winger to get him back on the ice.
