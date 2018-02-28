Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Skates with team, still not ready
Kamenev (forearm) took the ice with his Avalanche teammates Wednesday morning, but he's still not ready to rejoin the lineup, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
While there's still no definitive timeline for Kamenev's return, his presence at morning skate Wednesday is certainly an encouraging sign. More information on a potential return date should begin to cross the airwaves as the 21-year-old pivot makes more strides in practice.
