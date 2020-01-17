Kamenev produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Kamenev set up Ryan Graves' tally in the second period. Kamenev has now surpassed last year's offense with six points in 21 contests this season. The Russian has added 19 shots on goal, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating. Playing time is anything but guaranteed for the 23-year-old, but fantasy owners aren't likely to notice anyway, given his lackluster production.