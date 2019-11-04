Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Still looking for first point
Kamenev has zero points and three shots on goal in three games this season.
The 23-year-old has finally received some playing time, as he's dressed for the last three games. Unfortunately, Kamenev has made little impact on the stat sheet, though, while averaging under 10 minutes per contest. With injuries to three Avalanche forwards, Kamenev should continue to dress, but he'll have to make an impact soon in order to avoid being a healthy scratch again when they return.
