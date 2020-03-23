Kamenev had one goal and eight points with a minus-2 rating and 32 shots on net in 38 games prior to the coronavirus halting play in March.

The 23-year-old went 28 games before the postponement announcement without scoring a goal. He also recorded a minus-5 rating and under a shot on net per game during that stretch. Kamenev was getting more pucks on goal just prior to the postponement, but it's difficult to say whether that will translate to when play resumes again.