Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Struggling to score
Kamenev had one goal and eight points with a minus-2 rating and 32 shots on net in 38 games prior to the coronavirus halting play in March.
The 23-year-old went 28 games before the postponement announcement without scoring a goal. He also recorded a minus-5 rating and under a shot on net per game during that stretch. Kamenev was getting more pucks on goal just prior to the postponement, but it's difficult to say whether that will translate to when play resumes again.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: On goalless streak•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Posts two shots•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Snags assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Cracking lineup again•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: On seven-game scoreless streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.