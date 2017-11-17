Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Suffers broken arm Thursday
Kamenev suffered a broken arm during Thursday's game against the Capitals and is out indefinitely, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Kamenev, as the 21-year-old forward was making his Avalanche debut Thursday after being traded to Colorado by the Predators on Nov. 5. A more definite timetable for his return to action should be released in the coming days, but he'll undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
