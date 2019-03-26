Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Takes twirl Tuesday
Kamenev (shoulder) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Kamenev is just now hitting the ice in any capacity since his injury was first reported Dec. 10. The Russian pivot required surgery on the shoulder, and at this rate, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll miss the rest of the regular season.
