Kamenev is still waiting to make his 2019-20 NHL debut.

The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch for Colorado's first nine games this season. One has to figure he'll get a look sooner or later because NHL teams don't like to see their active players idle for too long, but clearly, Colorado considers the dropoff from their Top 12 forwards to Kamenev to be substantial. Last season, Kamenev posted two goals and five points in 23 games. Owners can expect that type of production if he ever receives consistent playing time.