Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Will play Saturday
Kamenev (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Kamenev sat out Thursday due to an illness but is needed for Saturday's contest with Matt Calvert taking personal leave for a family commitment. Despite his return to action, Kamenev remains mostly a DFS lineup filler in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Not expected to play•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Has four points•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Deposits eventual game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Still looking for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.