Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Won't play Wednesday
Kamenev (illness) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
With Kamenev under the weather, Matt Nieto will draw into the lineup against the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
