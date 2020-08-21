Namestnikov (undisclosed) is healthy and ready to suit up for Game 1 versus Dallas on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Namestnikov being fully fit doesn't guarantee he will be in the lineup against the Stars. It wouldn't be the first time this season the winger was forced to watch from the press box as a healthy scratch. In his five previous postseason appearances, the Russian has registered just one goal and eight shots while averaging 11:09 of ice time.