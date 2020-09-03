Namestnikov notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Namestnikov had the only helper on Nikita Zadorov's game-tying goal in the first period. The helper was Namestnikov's third point of the playoffs, to go with two goals, 14 shots and 23 hits through 11 appearances. He missed three games due to injury during the Avalanche's first-round series versus the Coyotes.