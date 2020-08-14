Namestnikov exited Friday's Game 2 win over the Coyotes in the second period with an undisclosed injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Namestnikov is considered day-to-day, so his injury doesn't sound overly serious, but he should still be considered a longshot to suit up for Saturday's Game 3. If Namestnikov is unable to go, T.J. Tynan or Logan O'Connor will likely draw into the lineup against Arizona.
