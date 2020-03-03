Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: First goal with Avs
Namestnikov scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Namestnikov is on his third team this year. He's posted a goal and an assist through four contests with the Avalanche. He's up to 14 tallies and 27 points in 60 outings when factoring in his time with the Senators and Rangers. The Russian winger has added 101 hits, 92 shots and a minus-6 rating this season.
