Namestnikov was acquired by the Avalanche from the Senators on Monday in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The writing was on the wall for Namestnikov after he was held out of Ottawa's last two contests. The injury to Mikko Rantanen (upper body) likely forced Colorado into this move in order to shore up their forward depth. The winger could certainly factor into the top-six for the Avs, though he likely would be a better fit in a third-line role.