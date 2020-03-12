Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: Lights lamp on power play
Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Namestnikov got a little revenge against the team he started the year with -- his second-period tally gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. The Russian winger now has 31 points in 65 games this season. He's added 108 hits, 98 shots on net and a minus-5 rating.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: Reaches 30-point plateau•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: First goal with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Namestnikov: Headed to Mile High City•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.