Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Namestnikov got a little revenge against the team he started the year with -- his second-period tally gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. The Russian winger now has 31 points in 65 games this season. He's added 108 hits, 98 shots on net and a minus-5 rating.